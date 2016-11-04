* Sept exports -3.0 pct y/y vs Reuters poll -1.9 pct * Sept imports -0.1 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -0.9 pct * Trade surplus 7.6 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 9.0 bln rgt * Exports to China -1.0 pct y/y, U.S. +5.0 pct, EU -8.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 Malaysia's exports fell in September due to weak oil prices and a slump in demand for manufactured goods, government data showed on Friday. Exports in September contracted 3.0 percent from a year earlier, faster than the 1.9 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll. In August, exports had increased 1.5 percent. Annual exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas fell 26.8 percent and 20 percent, respectively, in September, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Meanwhile, shipments of manufactured goods declined 1.2 percent, with lower exports of machinery and metal products. Malaysia's imports in September fell marginally by 0.1 percent from a year earlier, down from the 4.9 percent growth posted in August. The trade surplus in September was 7.6 billion ringgit ($1.81 billion), lower than the previous month's 8.5 billion ringgit. Exports to China fell 1.0 percent from a year earlier, while those to the European Union declined 8.4 percent. Exports to the United States grew 5.0 percent from a year earlier, on higher shipments of electrical and electronic devices, particularly photosensitive semi-conductor devices. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Exports 68.0 67.6 59.9 66.5 59.92 61.35 66.59 56.72 y/y% -3.0 1.5 -5.3 3.4 -0.9 1.6 0.2 6.7 Imports 60.5 59.1 57.9 60.9 56.66 52.29 55.39 49.37 y/y% -0.1 4.9 -4.8 8.3 3.1 -2.3 -5.5 1.6 Balance 7.56 8.51 1.91 5.52 3.26 9.06 11.2 7.35 MAIN EXPORTS Sep 2016 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 26.2 38.5 0.3 Electronic Products Palm oil & Palm-based 4.6 6.7 3.2 products Liquefied natural gas 2.7 3.9 -20.0 Chemicals and 5.1 7.5 4.2 products Crude oil 1.8 2.7 -26.8 Refined petroleum 4.9 7.2 5.5 products Machinery 2.9 4.2 -10.3 Rubber products 1.7 2.6 -1.1 Metal 2.6 3.8 -21.6 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 9.0 13.2 -1.0 Singapore 10.4 15.3 6.3 Japan 5.4 7.9 -11.7 USA 6.9 10.2 5.0 Thailand 3.6 5.3 -2.6 ($1 = 4.1900 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)