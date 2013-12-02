BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 2 Malaysian builder Ekovest Bhd has issued bonds worth up to 2.48 billion ringgit ($769 million) via a 70 percent owned unit to part-finance the second phase of construction of a highway in the country, it said on Monday.
The company said Konsortium Lebuhraya Utara-Timur (KL) Sdn Bhd issued 2.3 billion ringgit in nominal value sukuk musharakah, or Islamic bonds, and 180 million ringgit in nominal value junior bonds.
The bond issues, to partly fund the construction of the 18 km expressway in the Malaysian capital, have been accorded ratings of AA-IS and A- with stable outlook, respectively, by Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd, according to a local stock exchange filing.
CIMB is the sole principal adviser, lead arranger and lead manager for the deals. ($1 = 3.2230 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.