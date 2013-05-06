BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
KUALA LUMPUR May 6 Malaysian stocks surged as much as 6.8 percent and the local currency jumped to a 10-month high on Monday, after the National Front coalition extended its 56-year rule and fended off a strong opposition challenge that had unnerved investors.
The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index rose to a lifetime high of 1,808.90 by 9:02 a.m. (0102 GMT) in response to Sunday's election, with stocks linked to the coalition and its favoured tycoons gaining handsomely.
The National Front won 133 seats in the 222-member parliament in Sunday's election, although it failed to regain the two-thirds majority it lost for the first time in 2008. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR and Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE. Editing by Jason Szep)
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent