KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 Malaysia's state pension fund, the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), has sold its property at One Sheldon Square in London's Paddington Central to British Land Company Plc for £210 million.

The UK-based real estate firm said in a media statement on Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of the property, comprising nearly 200,000 square feet of freehold office space over nine floors.

The deal also marks EPF's first property disposal in the U.K. EPF, the world's sixth-largest pension pool, also owns real estate in Germany and France.

(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sunil Nair)