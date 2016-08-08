(Refiling to remove extraneous letters in front of headline)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 8 Malaysia's Employees
Provident Fund (EPF) said on Monday it expects to allocate up to
30 billion ringgit ($7.43 billion) to its Islamic fund in 2018.
Earlier, the retirement savings fund announced that it will
allocate 100 billion ringgit in 2017 for the fund, which opened
for registrations on Monday and will be launched in January.
The 2017 allocation is equivalent to about 15 percent of the
EPF's total investments of 681.71 billion ringgit as of March
2016.
The additional 20 billion ringgit to 30 billion ringgit will
be subject to market supply of shariah investment products
during 2018, a spokesman told Reuters.
($1 = 4.0350 ringgit)
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)