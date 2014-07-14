BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre reports 2016 net profit of 160 mln euros
* Globe Trade Centre SA - believe strategy will enable to recommend a double-digit dividend growth in years from 2017 onward
HONG KONG, July 14 Malaysia's state Employees Provident Fund has hired Deutsche Bank to advise on a planned three-way merger of CIMB Group, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Last week, CIMB, RHB Capital and Malaysia Building Society received regulatory approval to begin merger talks to create a mega Islamic bank..
State pension fund EPF, with stakes all three lenders, is key to the success of the deal. EPF owns about 41 percent in RHB, 65 percent of Malaysia Building Society and a 14.5 percent stake in CIMB, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public.
EPF officials were not immediately available to comment, while Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)
* Dividend of PLN 0.27 per share be distributed from net profit earned in financial year ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nifty Warehouse Trust No.2's AUD750 million class A notes at 'AAAsf' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The transaction is backed by auto loans and leases originated by Nissan Financial Services Australia (NFSA). The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the trust. KEY RATING DRIVERS The r