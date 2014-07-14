HONG KONG, July 14 Malaysia's state Employees Provident Fund has hired Deutsche Bank to advise on a planned three-way merger of CIMB Group, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Last week, CIMB, RHB Capital and Malaysia Building Society received regulatory approval to begin merger talks to create a mega Islamic bank..

State pension fund EPF, with stakes all three lenders, is key to the success of the deal. EPF owns about 41 percent in RHB, 65 percent of Malaysia Building Society and a 14.5 percent stake in CIMB, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public.

EPF officials were not immediately available to comment, while Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)