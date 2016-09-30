KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 Malaysia's stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur evacuated staff on Friday after a bomb threat, it said.

"Authorities have been notified. However, as a precaution, all tenants and staff have been evacuated and respective business continuity plans have been activated," Bursa Malaysia said in a statement.

Trading had resumed as normal after lunch, but it did not say if the threat had turned out to be a hoax or if everyone had been allowed back to work.

No further details were immediately available.

