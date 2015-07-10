KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysian manufacturer Ewein Bhd said on Friday it had received local government approval for a majority-owned unit's proposal to develop into residential and commercial property some 3.67 acres of land in the northern state of Penang.

This is the first entry into the property development business for Penang-based Ewein, which manufactures products ranging from precision sheet metal fabricated parts to satellite antennas.

The project, to be developed by 60-percent owned subsidiary Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd, has a gross development value of 800 million ringgit ($210.94 million), the company said in a statement.

"The project is expected to provide a gross profit of 200 million ringgit for the joint-venture (Ewein Zenith) outfit over a 4-year period," Ewe Swee Kheng, deputy chairman and group managing director, said.

Consortium Zenith BUCG Sdn Bhd owns the rest of the property developer, according to the statement.

Ewein posted a net profit of 3.46 million ringgit in 2014, while revenue was 44.63 million ringgit. ($1 = 3.7925 ringgit)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)