KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange rose 0.49 percent, led by gains in Petronas Chemicals , lender CIMB and Public Bank . * After one of the most volatile weeks in memory, U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday in a tentative sign that the worst of the selling may be over. * Wall Street on Friday strung together two days of gains for the first time since mid-July after a whipsaw week as investors reacted to the first ever downgrade of the United States' credit rating and rising worries over European banks. * Brent crude prices inched up a penny on Friday, fading late as a tumble in consumer sentiment offset the lift provided by rising equities markets and data showing higher U.S. retail sales in July. * Malaysian palm oil rose for a third day on Friday and recovered most of this week's losses on stronger food commodity prices and as a U.S. government forecast of lower soy output pointed to tighter edible oil supply in coming months. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * To see Islamic finance stories from Malaysia and elsewhere, click on * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Badminton-Dream final on, home duo thrill crowd > Malaysia PM says can achieve 5 pct GDP growth in 2011-report > Malaysia Trade min sees need for easy policy > Australia to re-open PNG immigration centre > Fitch affirms Malaysia at 'A-' > Malaysia's Tenaga seeks 130,000T fuel oil > Malaysia's Bumi Armada signs FPSO charter

MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2338 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,178.81 0.53% 6.170 USD/JPY 76.85 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.260 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,733.49 -0.71% -12.370 US CRUDE CLc1 $85.51 0.15% 0.130 DOW JONES 11269.02 1.13% 125.71 ASIA ADRS 124.12 -0.31% -0.38 * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Latin American currencies traded mixed against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as investors sought to untangle conflicting signals about the health of the U.S. economy, the world's largest. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets bounced back on Friday as investors searched for bargains after heavy selling in recent sessions, but worries over the health of global economy and Europe's debt crisis left emerging market equities vulnerable to further losses in coming weeks. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom)