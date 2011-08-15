KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering reports Q1 earnings. > Hong Leong Bank launches digital banking service at Wisma Hong Leong, Kuala Lumpur, 9.45 am (0145)

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange climbed 1.1 percent on Monday, led by gains in petrol station operator Petronas Dagangan and Petronas Chemicals . * Wall Street stocks rose for a third day on Monday as investors saw Google's offer for phone maker Motorola Mobility as an excuse to jump back into the market after weeks of sharp selling. * Shares on Wall Street rose with oil prices on Monday as acquisition news and stronger-than-expected economic data in Japan led markets to steadily forge ahead after last week's wild swings. * Oil rose almost $2 a barrel on Monday, supported by optimism that European leaders will come up with solutions to the region's debt crisis and by broader gains in global markets. * Malaysian palm oil climbed for a fourth straight session on Monday, boosted by strong export data and as financial market jitters eased slightly after last week's volatility. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * To see Islamic finance stories from Malaysia and elsewhere, click on * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's Bumi Armada: India FPSO deal worth $620 mln > Thailand wants to speed up banking liberalisation > Malaysia offers oil products to Bangladesh on credit > Malaysia's Q2 GDP seen up 4 pct y/y, July CPI up 3.5 pct > Japan's Tohoku secures most LNG requirements for 2011 > Malaysia's Aug 1-15 palm oil exports up 27 pct - ITS > Malaysia's Aug 1-15 palm oil exports up 30 pct-SGS

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,204.49 2.18% 25.680 USD/JPY 76.85 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.308 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,764.69 -0.02% -0.310 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.54 -0.39% -0.370 DOW JONES 11482.90 1.90% 213.88 ASIA ADRS 126.98 2.30% 2.86 * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar rose on Monday as investors added positions in battered emerging Asian currencies, raising hopes for more gains in the regional units, but players stayed cautious over European debt problems before a summit between France and Germany. * Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors bought shares that were sold heavily at times last week due to global recession fears, but trading was choppy ahead of a Franco-German summit on the European debt crisis. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom)