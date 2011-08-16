KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Central bank issues Malaysia's second quarter gross domestic product data at 6.00 pm (1000). Reuters poll shows economic growth during that period likely slowed to 4 percent on year. > Malaysia's statistics department issues July CPI at 5.00pm (0900). Reuters poll shows annual inflation stood at 3.5 percent, matching the rate in June.

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange ended a tad lower on Tuesday, led by losses in state-linked power firm Tenaga Nasional and power-to-construction conglomerate YTL Corposation * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after three days of gains when a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell fears about euro zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign debt woes. * Global stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after the leaders of France and Germany failed to live up to market expectations for a solution to Europe's debt crisis and weak German growth data renewed worries about the world economy. * Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after a meeting between French and German leaders failed to ease concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. * Malaysian palm oil reversed earlier gains on Tuesday and snapped a four day rally, tracking a wider sell-off among many commodities as macro data stoked investor concerns about the health of the global economy. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * To see Islamic finance stories from Malaysia and elsewhere, click on * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > MMC to raise 167 mln rgt from Gas Malaysia IPO > MRCB says wins 1.4 bln rgt subway extension jobs > Malaysia's Sunway bags $190.8 mln subway job > Malaysia's Parkson to list retail arm by end-2011 > Petronas awards Balai field to Malaysia-Australia JV > Abu Dhabi fund Aabar considers write-down of RHB deal > Parkson eyes up to S$500 mln S'pore IPO-source > Singapore tightens rules for hiring foreigners > Malaysia's first openly gay pastor says to wed > Qantas overhauls with $9 bln fleet order,2 new airlines

MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,192.76 -0.97% -11.730 USD/JPY 76.80 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.225 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,784.39 -0.10% -1.860 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.19 0.62% 0.540 DOW JONES 11405.93 -0.67% -76.97 ASIA ADRS 125.01 -1.55% -1.97 * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The South Korean won rose on Tuesday as rebounding stock markets and expectations that China will allow the yuan to appreciate more rapidly enticed hedge funds and real money accounts back into emerging Asian currencies. * Major Southeast Asian stock markets retreated on Tuesday, giving up early gains as stagnant growth in European powerhouse Germany triggered risk aversion and prompted late selling in regional big-caps and financial stocks. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom)