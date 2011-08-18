KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > State investment fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd holds press conference on income distribution for Amanah Saham Wawasan 2020 at Level 2, Hotel Intercontinental, Kuala Lumpur, 6.00pm (1000). > Malaysian Automobile Association likely to announce July auto sales data at 4.00pm (0800).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange barely moved on Thursday with gains in LNG shipper MISC offsetting losses in state power firm Tenaga Nasional * Rising fears of another recession hammered U.S. stocks on Thursday, sending major averages sharply lower in a return to the extreme fluctuations investors endured a week ago. * Renewed jitters over Europe's debt crisis and a raft of weak U.S. economic data sparked a rout in global equities on Thursday while driving skittish investors to the safety of gold and U.S. government bonds. * Brent crude oil fell nearly $4 a barrel on Thursday as a raft of weak U.S. economic data provided a fresh blow to shaky investor confidence, while U.S. crude's losses extended to 14 percent so far in August. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended little changed on Thursday as expectations of higher demand and lower output were offset by lingering worries about global economic growth. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * To see Islamic finance stories from Malaysia and elsewhere, click on * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's Tenaga buys 130,000T fuel oil at higher price > Malaysian power plants face gas supply shortage-report > Axiata marginally ups stake in India's Idea > Malaysia's Sunway Bhd to list on Aug 23 > Malaysia's Esso down 18 pct after San Miguel purchase > Soccer-Malaysian Fernandes takes over QPR

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1140.65 -4.46% -53.240 USD/JPY 76.66 0.22% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0676 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1823.79 0.00% -0.060 US CRUDE CLc1 81.39 -1.20% -0.990 DOW JONES 10990.58 -3.68% -419.63 * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Singapore dollar broke through a short-term support line on profit-taking by investment banks amid intervention caution and negative rates on Thursday while investors reduced exposure in emerging Asian currencies as stocks weakened, indicating weak sentiment on the regional units. * Some Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Thursday as optimism about regional growth bolstered demand for consumer and bank stocks but a bearish outlook in the technology sector, after Dell's disappointing outlook, hurt related sectors. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom)