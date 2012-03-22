Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's second day in Malaysia as part of his Southeast Asian tour that also covers Indonesia and Singapore. > Bank Negara Assistant Governor Dr Sukhdave Singh delivers keynote address on Malaysia's economy and joins in panel discussions, Sime Darby Convention Centre, Jalan Bukit Kiara 1, Kuala Lumpur, 2pm (0600). > Parliament in session. MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday, led by gains in builder MMC Corp and lender Hong Leong Financial. * U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs. * Global stocks drifted lower after U.S. housing data was less encouraging than expected on Wednesday and government debt prices rose as investors sought safety in less-risky assets. * Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded slightly on Wednesday, as an upbeat demand outlook for the edible oil offset earlier losses on the back of lower crude oil that was weighed by Saudi Arabia's supply pledge. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.89 -0.19% -2.630 USD/JPY 83.24 -0.18% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2996 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1651.49 0.09% 1.540 US CRUDE 106.99 -0.26% -0.270 DOW JONES 13124.62 -0.35% -45.57 ASIA ADRS 129.36 -0.39% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Malaysian ringgit traded below its 200-day moving average on Wednesday, falling to 2-month lows at one stage as foreign asset purchases by Malaysian state firms kept the dollar in demand, while the South Korean won slid as importers bought the greenback. * Southeast Asian stocks ended mostly higher, buoyed by buying in late trade, while profit-booking across markets limited gains and pulled the Philippine index into negative territory for a third day.