WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Statistics Department releases Feb 2012 consumer price index at 5pm (0900). A Reuters poll shows Malaysia's inflation may have slowed for a fourth month to 2.3 percent. > Takaful Malaysia's press conference on paperless technology at Dataran Kewangan Darul Takaful, Jalan Sultan Sulaiman, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) announces its FY11Q4 at PNB Darby Park, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > Pembinaan BLT's 3rd Sukuk Issuance press conference at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, KLCC at 1000am (0200). > Prime Minister Najib Razak attends gathering of Wanita Umno at Putra World Trade Centre at 1500pm (0700), launches 1Malaysia Bike Ride at 1800pm (1000), and chairs Umno Supreme Council meeting at Menara Dato' Onn at 2030pm (1230). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.04 percent on Thursday, led by gains in national power provider Tenaga Nasional which rose 1.98 percent and the country's third largest planter Kuala Lumpur Kepong which rose 1.71 percent. * Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone and China. * Oil prices plunged nearly $2 per barrel and global stocks fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday as shrinking manufacturing in China and in the two largest economies of the euro zone fueled worries about global growth. * Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in nine days on Thursday as China's factory activity fell, renewing concerns over global economic growth and commodity demand. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Iranian oil buyers that could be subject to US sanctions > HIGHLIGHTS-Asia Q1 Business Sentiment Survey by sector > U.N.'s Ban: Security Council sent clear message to end Syria violence > Indonesia raises crude palm oil export tax for April > Myanmar still not open on oil, gas wealth - activists > S.Africa says has suspended Iran oil imports > Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $134.8 bln on March 15 > Malaysia's IGB retail REIT to raise up to 700 mln rgt-source

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1392.78 -0.72% -10.110 USD/JPY 82.51 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2871 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1646.09 0.07% 1.210 US CRUDE 105.69 0.32% 0.340 DOW JONES 13046.14 -0.60% -78.48 ASIA ADRS 128.72 -0.49% -0.64 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday after weak factory activity in China but largely recovered as investors bought them on views that a hard landing for the world's No.2 economy was unlikely. * Southeast Asian stocks gave up most of their early gains on Thursday, with Singapore and Thailand falling into red, after data showed China's factory activity shrank for a fifth straight month.