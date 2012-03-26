Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein opens police conference at Grand Dorsett Hotel, Subang Jaya at 0830am (0030). > EITA Bhd holds press conference at JW Marriott Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > UMS Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Vistana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Deputy Natural Resources and Environment Minister Joseph Kurup opens Asia Water Resource Conference 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 1030am (0230). > Prime Minister's wife Rosmah Mansor attends pre-launch of reality TV programme "Pendekar" at Laman Santai, Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur at 2030pm (1230). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The FBM Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gained 2.59 points or 0.16% on Friday, with Malaysia's property to gaming group Genting Bhd and plantation and property firm IOI Corp Bhd leading the gain. * U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year. * The euro rose and world stocks rebounded on Friday, lifted by shares in energy and basic materials, as concerns about global growth were set aside by investors who saw further gains in this year's rally. * Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a nine-month high on Friday, as an upbeat demand outlook for the edible oil supported prices and investor optimism returned after earlier fears of a slowdown in global growth and commodity demand. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia to halt Iran oil imports-sources > Malaysia's Feb CPI up 2.2 pct on year, below forecast > ING puts $775 mln Thailand bank stake on block - sources > Genting Singapore shares surge on junket news > Malaysia to sell 4.5 bln rgt Islamic govt bonds > Malaysia's Lipo shares surge after Kobay's takeover offer > Singapore licenses two casino junket operators

