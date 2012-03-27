Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Pacific & Orient Bhd holds AGM at Equatorial Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). > Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Peter Chin opens Asiawater Expo & Conference 2012, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, 9.30 am (0130). > Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Idris Jala delivers a commemorative lecture, Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, 12.00 pm (0400) MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The FBM Kuala Lumpur Composite Index dropped 0.18 percent on Monday, with budget airline AirAsia Berhad falling as much as 3.62 percent, followed by builder MMC Corp which lost 2.79 percent. * The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will remain even though the job picture has begun to improve. * Global stocks rallied on Monday while the dollar retreated after U .S. F ederal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that in order to reduce unemployment, easy monetary policy should stay in place. * Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a one-year high on Monday as strong exports data and drought woes in soy-producing South America boosted investor sentiment. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1416.51 1.39% 19.400 USD/JPY 82.96 0.13% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2532 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1688.96 -0.16% -2.780 US CRUDE 107.06 0.03% 0.020 DOW JONES 13241.63 1.23% 160.90 ASIA ADRS 130.25 1.04% 1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The won led slides in most Asian currencies on Monday, hitting a two-month low on geopolitical tension in the Korean peninsula, with traders predicting further weakness for the South Korean currency as it cleared more support levels. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday in moderate volume as a decline in new U.S. home sales added to concerns about slowing global growth, weighing on shares of resources and materials firms.