Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Shell Refining Co Bhd holds AGM at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur at 10.00am (0200). > Parliament in session. > International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed unveils Linggi International Floating Transhipment & Trading Hub's Ship-to-Ship services, Putra World Centre, 1.30 pm (0530)

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 0.32 percent on Tuesday, led by a rise in builder MMC Corp Bhd. * U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near the end of the quarter. * World stocks were little changed after touching an eight-month high o n T uesday, while the dollar rose from the previous session's losses a day after the Federal Reserve signalled it would continue its loose monetary policy. * Malaysian palm oil futures hit a more-than-one-year high on Tuesday as traders bet on strong export growth after droughts had damaged the South American soy harvest that is crushed into competing soyoil. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Rio Tinto, CMS scrap $2 bln smelter project in Malaysia > Malaysia's Cagamas issues $162 mln Islamic bond > Maybank Kim Eng loses 40 pct of Singapore analysts > Top Glove leads earnings upgrades in Malaysia healthcare sector > Palm oil to rise to $1,303 a tonne by end June-Mistry

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.52 -0.28% -3.990 USD/JPY 83.07 -0.14% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1907 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1681.39 0.08% 1.350 US CRUDE 106.87 -0.43% -0.460 DOW JONES 13197.73 -0.33% -43.90 ASIA ADRS 130.23 -0.02% -0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Indian rupee and the South Korean won led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, fueled by hopes for more stimulus for the U.S. economy, but corporate demand for dollars heading into the end of the quarter limited their advance. * Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled ultra-loose monetary policy would continue.