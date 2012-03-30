Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Central bank releases February detailed international reserves at 12.00pm (0400) and February money supply data at 6.00pm (1000) > Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) holds annual general meeting (AGM) at Sunway Resort Hotel, Persiaran Lagoon, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya at 1200pm (0400).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.11 percent on Thursday, led by gains in low-cost carrier Air Asia Berhad wand no.2 lender CIMB Group Berhad. * The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter. * U.S. equities pared most losses in a late-day surge on Thursday, driven by investors snapping up big-cap names and the notion that concerns about the jobs picture, which helped spur the buying of safe-haven government debt, were overblown. * Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a second day on Thursday, as traders booked more profit from a rally this week, although losses were curbed by soybean supply fears in South America and firm export outlook for palm oil. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's CIMB hires new deputy CEO > POLL-Investors turn a bit bullish on yuan, but cut more Asia FX bets > Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan exploring pay-TV IPO-sources > Malaysia sells 4.5 bln rgt sukuk at avg 3.704 pct > SPECIAL REPORT-Gaddafi's secret missionaries > China influence over Cambodia to be tested at SE Asia summit > Malaysia's Maybank CEO: not looking at ING's stake in Thai TMB > Asian states to double currency defence fund, official says

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.28 -0.16% -2.260 USD/JPY 82 -0.52% -0.430 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1658 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1660.09 -0.05% -0.790 US CRUDE 103.34 0.54% 0.560 DOW JONES 13145.82 0.15% 19.61 ASIA ADRS 128.64 -0.67% -0.87 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Indian rupee fell on worries about the impact of proposed tax laws on fund inflows, leading slides among emerging Asian currencies as soft U.S. economic data caused investors to cut bets on riskier assets before the end of the quarter. * Southeast Asian stock markets ended slightly firmer on Thursday in moderate volume as investors cautiously bought risky assets amid growing concerns over slowing economic growth in China and the United States.