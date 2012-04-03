Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Mukhriz Mahathir presents closing remarks at a business seminar hosted by Jebel Ali Free Zone, Plenary Theatre, Convention Centre, 10.30 am (0230). > Institute Bank-Bank Malaysia Chairman Azman Hashim officiates at "Welcoming FSTEP Batch", Dataran Kewangan Darul Takaful, Kuala Lumpur, 3.30 pm (0730)

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.47 percent on Monday, led by gains in state power firm Tenaga Nasional which rose 1.87 percent, while telco Digi dropped as much as 2.46 percent. * U.S. stock index futures were flat on Monday after weak manufacturing data out of Europe raised fears about a recession in the region. * Global equity markets rallied, with U.S. stocks pushing to four-year highs, and crude oil rebounded on Mo nday after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data boosted investor sentiment.  * Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Monday after a U.S. government report showed farmers would plant less soybeans, setting the stage for tighter edible oil supply this year at a time of strong global demand. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's CIMB buys RBS units to expand Asian footprint > DBS to pay $7.2 bln for Indonesia's Bank Danamon > Malaysia Tapis crude OSP rises to $133.98/bbl for March > Malaysian palm oil up 2.2 pct on soy acreage decline > ANRPC revises down 2012 rubber output to 10.42 mln T > DBS to maintain dividend payout after Danamon bid > Malaysia, Indonesia crude OSPs hit more than 3-yr high > Petronas plans Canada gas acquisition exceeding $5 bln > S.Africa Iranian oil imports soar in Feb

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1419.04 0.75% 10.570 USD/JPY 81.81 -0.29% -0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.191 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1678.79 0.09% 1.540 US CRUDE 104.96 -0.26% -0.270 DOW JONES 13264.49 0.40% 52.45 ASIA ADRS 130.99 1.21% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The South Korean won rose on Monday as Moody's upgraded South Korea's rating outlook, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, but their advance was capped by profit-taking after strong factory data failed to completely ease concern over a slowing Chinese economy. * Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Malaysia's benchmark index hitting an all-time high, as investors added positions in riskier assets after surprisingly firm China manufacturing data.