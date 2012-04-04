Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Mukhriz Mahathir opens World Halal Research Summit 2012, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, 8.30 am (0030)

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.18 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in Axiata Group Berhad which rose 1.73 percent, and lender Hong Leong Finance which rose 1.46 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. * World stocks fell and gold prices dropped 2 percent o n T uesday as minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting showed policymakers may be less willing to launch further economic stimulus. * Malaysian palm oil futures touched their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, riding on the back of a smaller soybean crop and recovering palm oil exports, but ended the day almost flat, as traders scrambled to lock in profit. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Singapore bank takeover bid draws flak in Indonesia > Thailand fears further attacks after bombs in south > Malaysia's PNB pulls $424 mln bid for London property > Bumitama Agri to raise up to $194 mln in Singapore IPO > Fluor wins FEED contract for LNG terminal in Malaysia [ID:nWNAB7891 ]

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.38 -0.4% -5.660 USD/JPY 82.88 0.07% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3006 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1646.04 0.07% 1.210 US CRUDE 103.93 -0.08% -0.080 DOW JONES 13199.55 -0.49% -64.94 ASIA ADRS 129.34 -1.26% -1.65 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Indian rupee and the South Korean won led gains among their regional peers on Tuesday, hitting two-week highs on strong manufacturing data from the United States and China, though ongoing caution over global growth limited their climb. * Southeast Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Tuesday and both Indonesia and Malaysia hit all-time closing highs as further signs of economic recovery in the United States bolstered sentiment in the region.