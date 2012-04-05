Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Parliament in session > CIMB-Principal launches Strategic Income Bond Fund 2, Auditorium, Bangunan CIMB, Kuala Lumpur, 10.00am (0200) > Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Bernard Dompok opens Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council Marketplace seminar, Kuala Lumpur Hilton, 12.00 pm (0400).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index dropped 0.46 percent on Wednesday, with property developer UEM Land Holdings Bhd and national power firm Tenaga National Bhd leading the fall. * U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday as investors contemplated a world without monetary stimulus and a poorly received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of Europe's funding operations were waning. * Global stocks dropped more than 1 percent and gold tumbled to its lowest in nearly three months on Wednesday a day after U.S. central bank meeting minutes dented hopes for more economic stimulus and as a Spanish debt auction drew weak results. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to an almost 13-month high on Wednesday, as traders continued to bet on a brighter demand outlook for palm oil following expectations of a smaller soybean crop in coming months. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysian group plans big protest on election reform > Southeast Asia fails to tackle sea spat with China head on > Singapore's Keppel wins contracts worth $136 mln > Singapore to add up to 4 mln bbls oil, chemical storage capacity > Rubber stocks in China's Qingdao seen down to 145,000 T > Petronas S.Africa unit Engen ends Iran crude imports

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.96 -1.02% -14.420 USD/JPY 82.37 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2358 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1621.6 0.15% 2.350 US CRUDE 101.97 0.49% 0.490 DOW JONES 13074.75 -0.95% -124.80 ASIA ADRS 126.86 -1.92% -2.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies slipped against the dollar on Wednesday as investors covered short positions in the greenback on dwindling chances for more policy stimulus by the Federal Reserve and for fresh regional inflows. * Southeast Asian stocks retreated on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested dwindling chances for more policy stimulus, dampening the prospect of more inflows to the region, while losses in mining stocks pulled down Indonesia.