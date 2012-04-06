(corrects to show YTL Corp share price rose) Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Central bank releases International Reserves as at Mar 30, 2012 at 5.00pm (0900) > HAI-O signs "Global Exclusive Distributionship" agreement with South Korean based-KAEAM Trading Co Ltd, Grand Dorsett Subang Hotel, 9.30 am (0130). > Telekom Malaysia Group Chief Executive Officer Zamzamzairani Isa attends TM Career & Education Fair 2012, TM Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur 10.00am (0200).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index dropped 0.36 percent on Thursday, with gaming to property group Genting Bhd ending lower and power to property conglomerate YTL Corporation Bhd rising. * U.S. stocks mostly dipped on Thursday, but the S&P 500 ended its worst week this year as growing pressure on Europe's debt markets revived concerns about the region's financial stability. * The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar and bonds edged higher on Thursday as Spain's debt burden fueled worries of further problems for euro zone economies and curbed appetite for riskier assets. * Malaysian palm oil futures were barely changed at the close of trading on Thursday, after gaining more than 3 percent in the last three sessions, as demand hopes stemming from worries about tighter soybean supply continued to support prices. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia postpones Lynas rare earths mines licence > Malaysia denies tutus to blame for nixed ballet > Indonesia buys 155,000 T of raw sugar -state trading company > Indonesia's Bank Muamalat to issue 1.5 tln rupiah corporate sukuk > Malaysian Airline shares drop to near 4-month low > France's halal market grows despite political polemics > Malaysia to sell 3.0 bln rgt govt bonds > Malaysia sells govt bonds maturing in 2015 at avg 3.197 pct yield > China soyoil hits 6-month high on soy supply squeeze > Malaysia's Kurnia shares drop on possible unit sale

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.08 -0.06% -0.880 USD/JPY 82.15 -0.24% -0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1805 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1627.44 -0.19% -3.140 US CRUDE 103.31 0.00% 1.840 DOW JONES 13060.14 -0.11% -14.61 ASIA ADRS 127.27 0.32% 0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The South Korean won turned higher on Thursday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, as investors cut dollar holdings versus regional units after solid Chinese service sector data eased worries about a hard landing in the world's second-largest economy. * Stocks in Thailand and Malaysia retreated in light trade on Thursday amid profit-taking in big caps like as banks, but bargain hunting in beaten-down growth stocks lifted Indonesia.