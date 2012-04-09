Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > ITA Resources Bhd listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia at Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd, Bukit Kewangan at 0830am (0030). > Prime Minister Najib Razak attends Felda Group corporate integrity pledge at Prime Minister's Office in Parliament Building, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Boustead Holdings Bhd holds media briefing on future plans after AGM at The Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230). > Information Communication and Culture Minister Rais Yatim launches 10 million signatures campaign at Block A, Sultan Abdul Samad Building, Kuala Lumpur at 1200pm (0400). > Media conference by Inspector-General of Police Ismail Omar in conjunction with a high-level meeting of the Royal Malaysian Police Force and Royal Malaysian Customs at Bukit Aman Police Headquarters at 1300pm (0500).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.34 percent on Friday, led by gains in power to property conglomerate YTL Corporation and no.2 lender CIMB Group Holdings. * U.S. stock futures closed lower on Friday in brief, holiday-thinned trading after a much weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job growth for March. * World stock markets look poised to fall early next week and safe-haven government debt prices could rally after U.S. employment figures fell short of expectations on Friday. * Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near 13-month high on Friday, as traders continued to bet on strong demand ahead of key industry data due next week. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.08 -0.06% -0.880 USD/JPY 81.31 -0.26% -0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0474 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1643.29 0.80% 13.070 US CRUDE 102.15 -1.12% -1.160 DOW JONES 13060.14 -0.11% -14.61 ASIA ADRS 127.27 0.32% 0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Reuters did not publish an emerging Asian foreign exchange market report on Friday as regional financial markets were closed for holidays. * Reuters did not publish a Southeast Asian stock market report on Friday due to the closure of several bourses in the region for public holidays.