Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Leadership Coaching Conference 2012 at Petronas Leadership Centre, Jalan Institusi, Kawasan Institusi Bangi, Kajang at 0830am (0030). > The opening ceremony of Student Social Responsibility Forum and 1MYEC media programme announcement at Menara Usahawan, Putrajaya at 1120am (0320). > Arrival of Prime Minister of Britain David Cameron for two day visit in Malaysia, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 1300pm (0500).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 5.89 points or 0.37% on Tuesday, with gaming to property group Genting Bhd and plantations and property firm IOI Corp Bhd leading the gain. * An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level. * U.S. and European equities rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while prospects of the European Central Bank buying more bonds boosted the euro. * Malaysian palm oil futures barely changed on Tuesday, with healthy export demand for the edible oil offsetting global growth concerns triggered by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth and a fall in China's overall imports. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Indonesia: Only small tsunami waves hit Sumatra after quakes > Quake off Aceh triggers Indian Ocean tsunami warning > Airbus closes in on $2.5 bln Indonesian deal > Cameron on Japan, Southeast Asia tour to boost business > Malaysia to end indefinite detention in security shake-up > Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil exports up 8.9 pct-SGS > India's MMTC tenders for 18,000 T palm olein oil > Malaysia's RHB wants to start Indonesia bank ops by end-2012 > Malaysia's March palm oil stocks drop to 7-month low > Malaysia Feb exports beat forecast, up 14.5 pct y/y > Malaysia's Feb factory output up 7.5 pct on year, beats f'cast > Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil exports up 7.8 pct-ITS

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1368.71 0.74% 10.120 USD/JPY 80.94 0.12% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0245 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1658.89 0.09% 1.440 US CRUDE 102.55 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 12805.39 0.70% 89.46 ASIA ADRS 125.52 1.47% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar rose on Wednesday, led by hopes for more inflows, and some other emerging Asian currencies strengthened, although the outlook for regional units stayed dim on renewed worries about global growth and Europe. * Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly five weeks while Thai stocks hit four week lows on Wednesday, dragged lower by index heavyweights such as banking and commodities shares as risk aversion weighed on global stocks.