Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev meeting with Prime Minister Najib Razak at Prime Minister's Office, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1115am (0315), and attends delegation meeting at Perdana Meeting Room, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1200pm (0400).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia benchmark stock index lost 1.32 points or 0.08 percent on Tuesday, with the country's No.1 lender by assets Malayan Banking and telco firm Axiata leading the fall. * U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell. * U.S. stocks scored their biggest gain in a month and riskier currencies also rallied on Tuesday as encouraging U.S. corporate earnings and improved confidence in Spain's debt and Europe spurred investors to take on more risk. * Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday on tightening global oilseed supply, although gains were limited as weaker exports and soaring Spanish borrowing costs weighed on sentiment. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > First Solar to cut workforce 30 pct > Canada seeks Pacific pact entry soon, to protect farmers > Philippines asks China to join tribunal to end sea spat > Vietnam to sell June Rong Doi condensate on dated Brent > Asian operators give Vegas casino titans run for their money > Petronas raises April Tapis crude alpha to record $9.50/bbl

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1390.78 1.55% 21.210 USD/JPY 81.05 0.23% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1650.04 0.06% 1.060 US CRUDE 104.32 0.12% 0.120 DOW JONES 13115.54 1.50% 194.13 ASIA ADRS 126.46 0.80% 1.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Singapore dollar and the South Korean won led a slide among emerging Asian currencies as investors avoided risky assets on sustained worries about the euro zone's debt problems, with Spain due to hold a bond auction later in the day. * Thai stocks fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday and shares in Singapore and Malaysia edged lower as renewed worries about debt problems in Europe curbed investors' appetite for riskier assets.