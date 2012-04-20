Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of March 2012 Consumer Price Index at 1700pm (0900). > Release of International Reserves as at Apr 13, 2012 at 1700pm (0900).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday, led by losses from builder UEM Holdings and the country's No.3 planter Kuala Lumpur Kepong * U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. * Global stocks fell and government debt prices rose o n T hursday after a Spanish debt auction failed to allay fears that Spain could be the next European country in need of a bailout and as U.S. economic data cast doubt on the strength of the recovery. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed slightly lower on Thursday, recouping most of their losses after Spain sold as many bonds as it wanted, which helped calm fears about the euro zone economy but concerns about slowing demand kept prices lower. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Farmer shareholders OK Malaysian $2 bln palm oil IPO > POLL-Asia's growth picking up, too early to celebrate > Indonesia's Timah says 2012 tin output up as much as 18 pct > Wilmar founder triples stake in Singapore's Perennial

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1376.92 -0.59% -8.220 USD/JPY 81.61 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.97 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1641.29 -0.07% -1.190 US CRUDE 102.59 0.31% 0.320 DOW JONES 12964.10 -0.53% -68.65 ASIA ADRS 126.36 -0.06% -0.07 -------------------------------------------------------------

* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies edged down on Thursday, pressured by sustained worries over the euro zone debt crisis as investors keep a nervous eye on a Spanish bond sale, while the won recovered most early losses on suspected intervention. * Thai stocks surged to a two-week high on Thursday led by banking shares but most other stock markets in the region ended flat or lower amid renewed concern over the debt crisis in the euro zone.