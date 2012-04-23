Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Higher Education Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin officiates University of Malaya (UM) Researchers' Conference and launches UM Research Management and Innovation Complex at University of Malaya at 0830am (0030). > Tourism Minister Ng Yen Yen officiates the International Association of Golf Tour Operators Convention at Palace of the Golden Horses, Seri Kembangan at 0830am (0030). > Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce president Bong Hon Liong delivers speech at promoting meeting of China-Asean Ame Centre at The Federal Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin delivers keynote address titled "Improving Student Outcome - Enhancing the Education Delivery System" at Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya at 1230pm (0430). > Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) launches France 24, new channel on Hyppty, at TM Convention Centre, Menara TM, Jalan Pantai Baru, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange lost 4.77 points or 0.30 percent on Friday, with state oil firm Petroliam Nasional's chemical arm Petronas Chemicals Group and the country's No.2 lender CIMB Group Holdings leading the fall. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs. * Strong corporate earnings gave Wall Street its first positive week for April with a gain on Friday, while the euro and oil prices rose as worries about Europe ebbed. * Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to end higher on Friday on last minute buying, although traders remained wary over the weak global economy and slowing export data. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's March CPI up 2.1 pct y/y, below forecast > Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $135.8 bln on April 13 > Malaysia's April 1-20 palm oil exports down 5.3 pct-SGS > Malaysia's April 1-20 palm oil exports down 5.3 pct -SGS > Aker Solutions to invest $87 mln in subsea capacity [ID:nWEA8575 ] > Esso Malaysia's minority told to reject Petron's takeover offer > Marubeni to buy 22 pct stake in Singapore reinsurer ACR [ID:nL3E8FK29B > Malaysia's April 1-20 palm oil exports down 5.6 pct-ITS

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1378.53 0.12% 1.610 USD/JPY 81.55 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9612 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1642.3 0.03% 0.430 US CRUDE 103.87 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 13029.26 0.50% 65.16 ASIA ADRS 126.37 0.01% 0.01 -------------------------------------------------------------

* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies were poised to finish the week lower amid a sluggish outlook as the Thai baht on Friday led losses among regional units on disappointing U.S. economic data and sustained worries about the euro zone's debt crisis. * Most Southeast Asian markets fell on Friday after disappointing U.S. data stirred doubts about the strength of its economic recovery, and on renewed concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.