> EUMCCI Trade & Investment Forum 2012 at The Royal Chulan Hotel, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). > JT International Bhd holds AGM at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > OSK Investment Bank Bhd room handover to Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) College at TAR College, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Official launch of NTT MSC Cyberjaya 3 Data Centre, Rimba Digital at NTT MSC Sdn Bhd, Persiaran APEC, Cyberjaya at 1030am (0230). > Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd holds AGM at Grand Dorsett Subang Hotel, Subang Jaya at 1100am (0300).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index lost 2.93 points or 0.19 percent on Wednesday, with airline AirAsia Bhd and builder MMC Corp Bhd leading the fall. * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more if necessary to lift the economy. * Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured markets that it will keep its very accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Wednesday, as buying interest poured in after the midday break on bullish factors including recovering exports and tight soybean supply. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1390.69 1.36% 18.720 USD/JPY 81.32 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9858 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1643.2 -0.05% -0.780 US CRUDE 104.09 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13090.72 0.69% 89.16 ASIA ADRS 125.82 0.62% 0.77 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Asian stocks are set for a weak start on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's warning that the United States faced a grim economic outlook spooked investors, driving Wall Street down more than 2 percent. * Most emerging Asian currencies rose slightly on Wednesday after a strong Dutch debt sale and firm earnings from Apple, but investors remained cautious before the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted modest gains on Wednesday as investors selectively bought beaten-down blue chips late in the session but markets remained cautious ahead of results from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.