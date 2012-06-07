Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of International Reserves as at 31 May 2012 at 1700pm (0900). > Bank Negara Malaysia press conference on Labuan FSA's Annual Report 2011 at Block A, Bank Negara Malaysia, Jalan Dato' Onn, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd holds AGM at Bangunan Tabung Haji, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). > World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation and the Government of Johor announce the 8th Forum in Johor at Thistle Hotel, Jalan Sungai Chat, Johor Baru at 1130am (0330).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 9.07 points or 0.58 percent on Wednesday, lifted by power-to-cement conglomerate YTL Corp Bhd and oil and gas service firm Bumi Armada Bhd . * U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling. * World stocks rose more than 2 percent, recovering a bit from recent weakness, and the euro rallied on Wednesday on hopes that major central banks might act to bolster a slowing global economy. * Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Wednesday, as investors bet on rising Asian demand for the edible oil, although caution prevailed, inspired by concerns the euro zone crisis will crimp economic growth and commodity demand. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Islamic Development Bank picks banks for potential sukuk > China shale gas lags, imports needed -Woodmac > New Malaysia c.bank facility may lure Gulf banks > Berjaya Sports to list Malaysian lottery unit in Singapore > Kuwait in talks with Malaysia IHH on IPO investment-sources > Qatargas says no plan to cut LNG exports > Malaysia April exports down 0.1 pct on year, below forecast > Global 2012 rubber output forecast revised up -ANRPC > Malaysia 135,000 bpd oilfield start delayed to 2013 > Petronas selects GE Technology for the Petronas LNG train 9 project [ID:nWNAB6321 ] > Qatar's RasGas says LNG plant running at 100 pct > Tokyo rubber futures fall on Europe debt worries

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1315.13 2.3% 29.630 USD/JPY 79.3 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6524 -- -0.008 SPOT GOLD 1622.54 0.32% 5.110 US CRUDE 85.42 0.47% 0.400 DOW JONES 12414.79 2.37% 286.84 ASIA ADRS 113.08 2.69% 2.96 -------------------------------------------------------------

* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as regional equities gained a respite from the recent global sell-off, providing the impetus for a short-covering rally. * Thai stocks fell to their lowest level in four months on Tuesday as growing political tension prompted broad based selling, but other Southeast Asian share markets pushed higher, helped by hopes for more action on the euro zone debt crisis.