WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Parliament in session. > Malaysia Airlines holds signing ceremony for 2.5 billion ringgit Islamic bond at Kelana Jaya, 3.30pm (0730). > MBSB and Idott signing ceremony on licensing agreement of As-Sidq system based on the tawarruq principle at Hilton Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Sentral, KL Sentral at 1000am (0200). > Kumpulan Perangsang Oil and Gas Sdn Bhd signing an agreement with NGC Consolidated Holdings Sdn Bhd and NGC Energy Sdn Bhd at Quality Hotel Shah Alam at 1700pm (0900). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.5 percent on Monday, led by gains in power-to-property conglomerate YTL Corporation Bhd and builder MMC Corporation which rose 2.3 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy.

* Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains on Tuesday as a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe will be halted. * Malaysian palm oil rose on Monday on a bigger-than-expected stock draw although gains were curbed by concerns the euro zone debt crisis was far from resolved even after the bloc agreed on a rescue package for Spain's struggling banks. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's Ananda Krishnan hires CIMB to advise on pay-TV IPO-source > Malaysia's Genting may be on verge of acquistion spree > Reuters to expand coverage of palm oil pricing > Malaysia's June 1-10 palm oil exports up 1.8 pct-SGS > Malaysia Airports mulls bidding for China, Indonesia, Philippines projects > Japan agency: El Nino possible but normal conditions more likely > Malaysia's Yinson consortium gets $737 mln contract > Malaysia's May palm oil stocks down 4.5 pct-MPOB > Malaysia's April factory output up 3.2 pct on year, higher than f'cast > Gas Malaysia jumps in debut after $230 mln listing > Malaysia's June 1-10 palm oil exports down 6.6 pct-ITS > Cash-rich Genting hungry for new gaming markets > Firepower bristles in South China Sea as rivalries harden

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1308.93 -1.26% -16.730 USD/JPY 79.26 -0.18% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5894 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1591.4 -0.22% -3.550 US CRUDE 81.64 -1.28% -1.060 DOW JONES 12411.23 -1.14% -142.97 ASIA ADRS 111.88 -0.59% -0.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Asian currencies surged on Monday, with the Malaysian ringgit climbing more than 1 percent at one point, as the euro zone's agreement to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its banks gave risky assets a broad boost. * Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Monday as a bailout for Spanish banks improved sentiment, with Thai stocks leading the way amid a flurry of short covering in large cap shares.