WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Second day of CIMB ASEAN conference. The meeting features 32 corporates Southeast Asia as well as Hong Kong and Australia. > Press conference by Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) on FMM-Malaysian Institute of Economic Research business conditions survey for the first half of 2012, Conference Room, Wisma FMM, Kuala Lumpur, 11.00 am (0300). > Pos Malaysia Bhd briefs investors on its fifth quarter results, Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, 4.00 pm (0800).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index ended almost flat on Wednesday, supported by gains in Telekom Malaysia and oil and gas services provider Bumi Armada. * Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day. * Global stocks and the dollar fell o n W ednesday as weak U.S. economic data and concerns about Europe's long-simmering debt crisis weighed on sentiment. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday, as concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could slow growth offset demand chasing tighter stocks. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here

* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most Asian currencies rose on Wednesday but near-term gains may be limited by worries about Spain's surging borrowing costs and fears that weekend elections in Greece could lead to more market turmoil. * Most Southeast Asian stock indexes fell on Thursday as escalating euro zone worries kept investors on the sidelines ahead of a crucial election in Greece over the weekend with Thailand and Singapore leading the declines.