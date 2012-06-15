Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Maxwell International Holdings Bhd holds media briefing on 2011 performance, Penang Room, Lower Lobby, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur at 10 am (0200 GMT) > Official launch of iProperty.com Real Deal Expo, Hall 4 & 5, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 10.30 am (0230 GMT) > Master Builders Association Malaysia holds dialogue with affiliate members, Room 3, Level 10, Sunway Hotel Resort and Spa at 11.45 am (0345 GMT) > Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Idris Jala updates Persatuan Usahawan Tenaga Malaysia on the Economic Transformation Programme and National Key Result Areas, Pergau Room, TNB Sports Complex, Bangsar at 2 pm (0600 GMT)

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 0.34 percent on Thursday, led by losses in natural gas supplier Petronas Gas Bhd's 1.78 percent fall and petrol station operator Petronas Dagangan Bhd's 1.4 percent decline. * U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday after news major central banks are preparing coordinated action if the results of Greek elections this weekend lead to turmoil in financial markets. * Wall Street stocks rose and the euro strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Reuters reported major central banks are ready to coordinate moves to keep markets operating smoothly by providing liquidity in case of turmoil following Sunday's elections in Greece. * Malaysian palm oil futures slumped to their lowest in 2012 on Thursday as the euro zone debt crisis and sluggish U.S. growth triggered a flight of capital from riskier assets. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Australia's Echo to raise cash to boost VIP business > Malaysia seeks 13.8 bln rgt budget boost > Palm oil futures down 3 pct on global economic woes > Domestic demand blesses $3 billion Felda IPO > India hikes farm support prices for 2012/13 > India's May vegoil imports fell 3.1 pct m/m -trade > Kuwait to pour $150 mln into Malaysia IHH IPO-sources > Australia fines Malaysia Airlines A$6 mln over cargo cartel

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1329.1 1.08% 14.220 USD/JPY 79.4 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6351 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1621.39 -0.06% -0.910 US CRUDE 84.34 0.51% 0.430 DOW JONES 12651.91 1.24% 155.53 ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.53% 0.60 -------------------------------------------------------------

* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Philippine peso hit a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by data showing Philippine exports rebounded in April and hopes that a possible San Miguel share offer would lure overseas investors. * Southeast Asian stock markets fell along with other world markets on Thursday, led by losses in commodity-linked shares that came under selling pressure amid global price weakness.