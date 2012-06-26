Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Parliament in session > Builder Glomac Bhd holds media briefing on fourth quarter results ended April 30, 2012, Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, 5.00 pm (0900).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia's benchmark stock index closed almost unchanged on Monday, supported by gains in property-to-power conglomerate YTL Corp and builder UEM Land. * U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500 near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week. * Global stock indexes and the euro sank o n Monday on doubts that a European summit this week would move any closer to solving the region's festering debt crisis, a pessimistic outlook that spa rked a bid for safe-haven assets. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed higher on Monday on hopes demand for the tropical oil would get a boost as dry weather in the United States curbs supply of competing soybean oil. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia court orders extradition of Iranian bomb suspect > Australia's Echo reaches deal with U.S. bond holders > Genting applies to lift stake in Echo -source ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1313.72 -1.6% -21.300 USD/JPY 79.74 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6177 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1585.19 0.07% 1.110 US CRUDE 79.43 0.28% 0.220 DOW JONES 12502.66 -1.09% -138.12 ASIA ADRS 113.08 -1.94% -2.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most Asian currencies fell on Monday, with market players reluctant to take on risk amid doubts that a European summit later this week will produce any concrete measures to stem the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. * Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Monday, after a range-bound session, with Philippine shares bucking the trend as large cap stocks such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) rose on hopes of better earnings.