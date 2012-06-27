Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed witnesses the memorandum of agreement and launch the Northern Corridor Implement Authority and National Instruments at Concourse Area KL Sentral, KL Sentral Terminal, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). > Perisai Petroleum Teknology Bhd holds AGM/EGM at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > EURO Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, Petaling Jaya at 1000am (0200). > Press conference in conjunction with Masteel-Trafigura offtake agreement signing ceremony at The Westin Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1015am (0215).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index dropped 0.6 percent on Tuesday, led by losses in power-to-property conglomerate YTL Corp and commodity trader PPB Group. * Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but trading was light with the outlook clouded by doubts before yet another summit to tackle the European debt crisis. * Wall Street stocks rose and the euro fell to its lowest level versus the U.S. dollar in over two weeks on Tuesday, as technical buying offset a near tripling in Spanish debt costs on doubts a European summit can ease the region's debt crisis. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday, supported by rising exports and concerns that drought in the United States could damage the soybean crop and limit global supplies of edible oils. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1319.99 0.48% 6.270 USD/JPY 79.41 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6211 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1571.33 -0.03% -0.450 US CRUDE 79.38 0.03% 0.020 DOW JONES 12534.67 0.26% 32.01 ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.42% 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies edged higher on Tuesday due to short-covering, but the Indian rupee was still on shaky ground after traders were disappointed by steps announced the previous day to bolster it. * Stocks in Thailand and Indonesia eked out small gains on Tuesday after three straight losing sessions as investors bought recently beaten down energy-linked shares buoyed by a rebound in oil prices.