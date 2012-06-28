Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd listing on Bursa Malaysia at Exchange Square, Bukit Kewangan, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030). > Affin Investment Bank Bhd presents a forum on "Politics and Business - The Malaysian Connection" at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.49 percent on Wednesday, led by gains in No.3 largest mobile phone operator DiGi.Com which rose 2.16 percent, and British American Tobacco Bhd which climbed 1.82 percent. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in easing the debt crisis. * Stocks rose on major world markets on Wednesday after encouraging U.S. data and a rally in crude oil prices, but the euro slipped ahead of a European summit seen as unlikely to produce a credible solution to the region's debt crisis. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged down on Wednesday as investors bet a summit of European leaders later this week is unlikely to resolve the region's lingering debt crisis soon. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > -Malaysia's Felda to jump in debut of world's No.2 IPO > Apple launches iTunes in HK, Singapore, Taiwan > Malaysia denies corruption allegations in French submarine sale > Indebted Drydocks in Kuok JV for Asia operations > Refugee boat sinks; Australian PM aims to revive Malaysia plan > INTERVIEW-Japan's Aeon eyes aggressive expansion in Asia > Kuok to take 60-70 pct stake in Drydocks' Asia ops - source > China buys SMR20 rubber at lowest prices since late 2009 > Singapore c.bank to open China rep office

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1331.85 0.9% 11.860 USD/JPY 79.64 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6296 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1573.69 -0.05% -0.710 US CRUDE 80.44 0.29% 0.230 DOW JONES 12627.01 0.74% 92.34 ASIA ADRS 114.82 1.11% 1.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Taiwan dollar rose on Wednesday on demand from local exporters and insurers, while most emerging Asian currencies eased with traders saying very low expectations for the coming European summit have been priced into regional units. * Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand rose to one-week closing high on Wednesday as buying interest picked up in large cap stocks and banking shares recently hit by falling appetite for riskier assets.