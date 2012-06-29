Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of May 2012 Money Supply data at 1800pm (1000). > Release of end of May Detailed International Reserves at 1200pm (0400). > Barisan Nasional Supreme Council meeting at Level 8, Menara Dato' Onn, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) at 2015pm (1215) MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index fell 0.48 percent on Thursday, with power-to-property conglomerate YTL Corporation Bhd falling 1.48 percent and British American Tobacco Bhd which dropped 1.61 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health insurers. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Obama administration's healthcare overhaul law, while the euro hit a three-week low as divisions among European leaders at a meeting in Brussels further diminished hopes of urgent measures to tackle the region's debt crisis. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Thursday to their lowest level this week, as investors awaited the outcome of a European leaders' summit that is unlikely to produce concrete measures to solve the region's debt crisis. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Petronas to buy Progress Energy for C$4.80 bln > Apple launches iTunes in HK, Singapore, Taiwan > Santos LNG project cost blows out to $18.5 bln > Malaysia steps on Indonesia's toes in dance dispute > Malaysia's Felda surges 20 pct in debut of world's No.2 IPO > Malaysia's KLCC Property jumps on REIT plan

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1329.04 -0.21% -2.810 USD/JPY 79.28 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5717 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1551 0.02% 0.250 US CRUDE 78.37 0.88% 0.680 DOW JONES 12602.26 -0.20% -24.75 ASIA ADRS 115.11 0.25% 0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Indian rupee led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, but regional units pulled back from the day's highs before a summit of European leaders who are deeply divided on how to deal with the continent's debt crisis. * Indonesian stocks retreated from a five-week high on Thursday while Philippine shares lost earlier gains to end slightly lower amid broad-based selling in energy linked stocks following a slip in global oil prices amid worries about euro zone crisis.