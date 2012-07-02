Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Prime Minister Najib Razak attends monthly gathering of Prime Minister's Office at Dataran Perdana Putra, Putrajaya at 0800am (0000). > E-pay (M) Sdn Bhd signs strategic partnership agreement with Petronas Dagangan Bhd at Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur at 1400pm (0600). > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin attends meeting of National Students Consultative Council at Putrajaya Convention Centre at 1400pm (0600), launches Siswa 1Malaysia discount card at Putrajaya Convention Centre at 1640pm (0840) and attends Tourism Floral Parade 2012 at Putrajaya at 2045pm (1245). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.31 percent on Friday, led by gains in engineering and construction works company Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd which rose 2.51 percent, and gaming operator Genting Malaysia Bhd which rose 2.27 percent. * U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter on a high note a s investors cheered an agreement by European leaders to stabilize the region's banks, a pact that helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets. * The euro jumped nearly 2 percent, oil prices surged and world stocks rallied on Friday after euro zone leaders agreed on measures to cut soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, in addition to directly recapitalizing regional banks. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended higher on Friday after European leaders agreed on measures to tackle the region's debt crisis, easing concern over global economic growth and commodity demand. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here