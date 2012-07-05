Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Central bank releases Monetary Policy Statement at 1800pm (1000). Reuters poll shows policy makers will keep rates unchanged. > MDEC to launch the Nation's Digital Initiative at Le Meridien Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > Media invitation to the Insurance and Takaful Day 2012 at Menara MARA, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). > TAHPS Group Bhd holds AGM at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * * U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus. * World shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Wednesday as evidence grew of the headwinds facing the global economy, though hopes of policy easing by major central banks limited the falls. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged lower on Thursday, off a five-week high, as traders booked profits from a weather-fuelled rally that had boosted prices by more than 3 percent this week. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia trade surplus near 10-year low on domestic demand > Malaysia May exports up 6.7 pct on year, beats forecast > UAE's NBAD expands into Malaysia with new branch > Asian corn buyers caught off guard as U.S. crop wilts > INTERVIEW-Malaysia's IHH eyes China, India assets after IPO > Australia's Crown seeks approval to lift Echo stake to 25 pct

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.02 0.62% 8.510 USD/JPY 79.92 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6072 -- -0.020 SPOT GOLD 1615.19 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE 86.93 -0.83% -0.730 DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43 ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday, pricing in expectations of more policy stimulus by major central banks to shore up sluggish global growth, and the Indonesian rupiah outperformed. * Malaysia's stock index touched an all-time high on Wednesday, led by gains in large-caps such as Sime Darby Bhd and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd, and Indonesian shares gained, with coal miners leading the way.