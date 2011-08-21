KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Malaysia's central bank issues international reserves as at August 15 at 5.00pm (0900) > MAA to release auto sales data at 4.00 pm (0800). > Malaysia's No.1 lender Maybank to announce Q4 earnings at 12.45 pm (0445). The company is expected to post record FY11 earnings. > Maxis Bhd launches advanced cloud computing services, Menara Maxis, Kuala Lumpur, 4.00 pm (0800)

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange dropped 1.3 percent on Friday thanks to growing concerns of a slowing global economy. Losses were mostly led by state-linked power firm Tenaga Nasional and gaming operator Genting . * Wall Street ended a fourth week of losses on a down note on Friday as most buyers left the market before the weekend on growing fears of another U.S. recession and destabilization in Europe's financial system. * Equity markets slid anew and gold set a second-straight record high on Friday as fears of a possible U.S. slide into recession and concerns related to Europe's debt crisis kept investors on edge. * Brent rose in choppy trading on Friday, managing a small weekly gain as the dollar fell to a record low against the yen. * Malaysian palm oil futures eased to a one-week low on Friday, as uncertainty clouding the global economic outlook offset expectations of improving demand for the vegetable oil. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * To see Islamic finance stories from Malaysia and elsewhere, click on * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's Aug 1-20 palm oil exports up 14.5 pct-ITS > Rogue group a risk to Philippines' talks with MILF > Lundin Petroleum spuds Malaysia well > Eid undimmed for SE Asia Muslims despite rising prices MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.53 -1.5% -17.120 USD/JPY 76.83 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0675 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1861.8 0.55% 10.150 US CRUDE CLc1 81.84 -0.51% -0.420 DOW JONES 10817.65 -1.57% -172.93 ASIA ADRS 118.58 -0.89% -1.06 * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The South Korean won slid for a fourth consecutive week as investment banks and hedge funds on Friday cut exposure in emerging Asian currencies on mounting concerns of a slowing global economy and European debt crisis. * Southeast Asian stock markets tumbled on Friday, with index heavyweights coming under selling pressure as investors shifted money out of riskier assets because of worries over slowing global growth. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom)