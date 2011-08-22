KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Axiata announces Q2 financial results at Celcom Axiata Infinity Centre in Kuala Lumpur Sentral at 2.30 p.m. (0630) > CIMB announces Q2 financial results at CIMB Building, Jalan Semantan, at 5:00 p.m. (0900) > Malaysian Airline System to announce Q2 financial results at MAS training academy in Kelana Jaya at 5:00 p.m.

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange fell 0.8 percent in line with declines in regional markets as investors concern about Europe and the U.S. flared up again. Component stocks of the KLSE were largely in the red with the exception of telco Maxis , Maybank and Sime Darby . * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after four weeks of losses as investors hesitated to take big risks without a catalyst for buying. * World stocks eked out a gain on Monday, stabilizing after the previous four weeks of sharp losses, while Brent crude prices slipped on prospects Libya's civil war will soon end. * Brent crude edged lower on Monday in choppy trading as investors hoped the process to restart oil exports from OPEC member Libya would begin soon as the country's six-month-old civil war neared an end. * Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday on strong exports, although there were concerns that demand may slow as the global economic outlook gets clouded by Europe's debt crisis and prospects of another U.S. recession. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * To see Islamic finance stories from Malaysia and elsewhere, click on * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $136.1 bln on Aug 15 > Fitch affirms & withdraws RHB Bank's ratings > Maybank Q4 profit up 27 pct, sees pressure on margins > Malaysia's July auto sales down 6 pct on year-group > Malaysia's Aug 1-20 palm oil exports up almost 14 pct

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.82 0.03% 0.290 USD/JPY 76.91 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1093 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1907.44 0.56% 10.550 US CRUDE CLc1 84.22 -0.24% -0.200 DOW JONES 10854.65 0.34% 37.00 ASIA ADRS 118.78 0.17% 0.20 * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The South Korean won and the Philippine peso rose slightly on Monday as speculators bought some of battered emerging Asian currencies on dips, but regional units later gave up some of their gains on persistent worries about a global economic slowdown and the euro zone's debt crisis. * Major Southeast Asian stock markets posted small losses on Monday, minimised by late bargain hunting in retail stocks that offset woes over a festering debt crisis in Europe and a grim economic outlook for the United States. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom)