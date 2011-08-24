KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Telekom Malaysia to hold briefing on Q2 results, Menara TM, 12.30pm(0430 GMT) > Supermax Corp holds media briefing to announce Q2 financial results, Equatorial Hotel, JalanSultanIsmail, Kuala Lumpur -- 1.15pm (0515 GMT) > Media conference with Matrade's new chief executive officer, Bilik Utama, Menara Matrade, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur. -- 4:00pm (0800 GMT) > Media Prima Bhd holds press conference for H1 results, Maple Room, Level Concourse, One World Hotel, BandarUtama, Petaling Jaya. -- 4.30pm (0830 GMT) > Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd holds June 2011 results briefing, Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur -- 5.30pm (0930 GMT) > Boon Koon Group Bhd holds AGM at the Majestic Hall of Bukit Jawi Golf Resort, Sg Jawi, Penang at 0900am (0100 GMT)

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Stocks in Malaysia edged up 0.7 percent, recouping most of a 0.8 percent drop on Monday amid losses in stocks globally. * U.S. stocks shot 3 percent higher on Tuesday on speculation Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week would signal new help for the economy, giving investors hope a four-week rout was nearing an end. * World stocks rallied, oil rose and the dollar slipped on Tuesday on speculation the Federal Reserve may signal more stimulus is ahead for the U.S. economy. * Oil rose on Tuesday along with equities on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might indicate fresh stimulus measures later this week, with oil also drawing support from fighting in Libya and disrupted Nigerian exports. * Malaysian palm oil futures hit a one-week high on Tuesday on firmer commodity and equity markets, although uncertainties in global economic outlook continue to weigh on sentiment. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * To see Islamic finance stories from Malaysia and elsewhere, click on * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia eyes first gas in 2013 for $5.1 bln project > Petronas buys term ESPO crude for 1st time - trade > Malaysia's CIMB Q2 net up 9 pct, wary of slowing growth > Malaysia's Axiata Q2 profit up 15 pct > Malaysian Air posts Q2 loss, warns of tough year > Malaysia's Sime says Emirates suit against unit dismissed > Muslim rebels reject Manila's proposed peace deal

MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1162.35 3.43% 38.530 USD/JPY 76.66 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1582 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1836.49 0.37% 6.840 US CRUDE CLc1 85.57 0.15% 0.120 DOW JONES 11176.76 2.97% 322.11 ASIA ADRS 122.58 3.20% 3.80 * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Latin American currencies were mixed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday in see-saw trading as investors tried to gauge expectations for global growth and the chance of a new stimulus program in the United States. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets moved higher on Tuesday after a survey of Chinese factory output soothed fears of a hard landing for the world's second-biggest economy, reviving the mood in the region and pushing commodity shares higher. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom)