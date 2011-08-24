KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Selangor Dredging holds post-AGM press conference, Hotel Maya, Kuala Lumpur. 9.45am (0145) > Chairman of Malaysia Election Commission, Abdul Aziz Bin Mohd Yusof delivers a talk on 'Malaysia Election System' and 'Bersih 2.0 Demands' at Wisma Bernama, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur at 1000 a.m. (0200) > Aluminium Company of Malaysia holds post-AGM press conference, Level 3, Armada Hotel, Petaling Jaya. 11.30am (0330) > Maxis to announce Q2 results at Menara Maxis at 12.45 p.m. (0445). > Sime Darby to hold Q4 briefing at SD Convention Centre at 4 p.m. (0800). > Hong Leong Bank to hold briefing on FY11 results at Wisma Hong Leong at 4 p.m. (0800) > Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Service and Societe Generale De Surveillance issue Aug 1-25 palm oil exports data after 9 a.m. (0100) and 2.30 p.m. (0630), respectively.

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The local benchmark stock index fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday in line with the region, which was spooked by Moodys' downgrade of Japan. Gainers were led by Telekom Malaysia and Petronas Chemicals . * U.S. stocks posted strong gains for a second day on Wednesday as investors jumped back into beaten-down financial shares and backed away from safer assets like gold in volatile trading. * Gold sold off in the biggest one-day percentage drop since December 2008, during the financial crisis, while the dollar rose on Wednesday on bets a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week will not reveal any major initiatives. * Brent oil prices edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, but U.S. prices slipped as traders weighed expectations for the eventual return of Libyan oil exports against a surprise dip in crude inventories in the United States. * Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Wednesday on an uncertain global economic outlook and weaker commodity markets although hopes for strong export data curbed losses. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * To see Islamic finance stories from Malaysia and elsewhere, click on * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Palm tax move may see market flooded, weigh on prices > Great Portland to buy ITN television HQ-sources

MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2324 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1177.6 1.31% 15.250 USD/JPY 77.01 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2941 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1745.94 -0.26% -4.610 US CRUDE CLc1 85.44 0.33% 0.280 DOW JONES 11320.71 1.29% 143.95 ASIA ADRS 120.92 -1.35% -1.66 * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar eased on Wednesday as interbank speculators and custodian banks reduced exposure to emerging Asian currencies, with regional stocks turning weaker on persistent worries about the global economy and the euro zone's debt crisis. * Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded Japan, making investors wary of risky assets and dampening regional sentiment. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom)