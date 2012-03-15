Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Idris Jala co-chairs Investment Committee Meeting, MIDA Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, 4.30 pm (0830).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The FBM KLCI index gained 11.69 points or 0.75% on Wednesday, with Malaysia's No.2 lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and national power provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd leading the gain. * The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs.  * The dollar climbed and U.S. Treasury yields soared to multi-month highs on Wednesday as a brighter outlook from the Federal Reserve lifted the greenback's appeal and dented that of safe-haven government debt. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday as recovering exports raised demand prospects for the edible oil and upbeat U.S. economic data lifted investor confidence. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume RINGGIT/USD 3.063 +0.01 3.056 3.065 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOYOIL MAY2 54.83 +0.03 54.75 54.88 1179 NYMEX CRUDE APR2 105.63 +0.20 105.50 105.79 1272

CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve refrained from offering signals on more policy easing, with the Malaysian ringgit trying to clear support, although regional units found relief from strong stocks. * Southeast Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday, with Philippine shares setting a record high, as upbeat U.S. economic data helped stoke appetite for risk and demand for growth stocks lifted consumer and banking shares.