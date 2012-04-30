Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of detailed international reserves at 1200pm (0400). > Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Bhd (Takaful Malaysia) blazes new trail with Unique Campaign at Annexe Block, Dataran Kewangan Darul Takaful, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > Prime Minister Najib Razak to announce minimum wage for the private sector at 8.30pm (1230 GMT) at Putrajaya International Convention centre.

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange dropped 0.8 percent on Friday, led by losses in the country's No.2 lender CIMB and leading planter IOI Corp. * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced confidence in corporate performance. * Global stocks ended higher on F riday on strong earnings reports, but the dollar dipped against the euro and the yen as lower-than-expected U.S. economic data fed views that the Federal Reserve could ease policy further to boost flagging growth. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended slightly higher on Friday as tight soybean supplies from Argentina trumped concerns triggered by a Spanish debt downgrade, with traders awaiting export data on Monday for more clues on price movements. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.36 0.24% 3.380 USD/JPY 80.31 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.933 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1663.19 0.05% 0.870 US CRUDE 104.71 -0.21% -0.230 DOW JONES 13228.31 0.18% 23.69 ASIA ADRS 127.55 0.43% 0.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Taiwan dollar hit a seven-month high on Friday due to expectations that the central bank may allow more appreciation, leading gains in emerging Asian currencies against the U.S. currency, while regional units turned weaker versus the yen. * Indonesian shares fell on Friday as investors sold banks on concerns about new bank ownership rules while other markets in the region reversed early gains to end lower amid euro zone debt concerns.