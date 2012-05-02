Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Nil

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index rose 0.2 percent on Monday with lender RHB Capital and petrol stations operator Petronas Dagangan Bhd leading the gain. * The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery. * U.S. stocks and the dollar rallied o n T uesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the strongest pace in 10 months, soothing recent worries about the economy. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as slower U.S. growth raised fears of a weaker global economic outlook, although losses were limited by strong export numbers and tight global oilseed supply. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia Airlines shares to be halted amid tie-up doubt-sources > Malaysia's Najib weathers protest, may still call early poll > EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia's Felda Global to list by end-June-sources > Malaysia's end-March detailed foreign reserves > Indonesia lifts crude palm oil tax to 19.5 pct for May > Malaysia's April palm oil exports up 10.4 pct-SGS > Malaysia's April palm oil exports up 9.4 pct-ITS > Malaysia's RHB, OSK get gov't nod for merger

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.82 0.57% 7.910 USD/JPY 80.24 0.22% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9523 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1661.89 0.02% 0.360 US CRUDE 105.85 -0.29% -0.310 DOW JONES 13279.32 0.50% 65.69 ASIA ADRS 126.45 -0.24% -0.31 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Taiwan dollar hit a near eight-month high on Monday, leading gains among its Asian peers, as weaker U.S. growth data weighed on the greenback while investors hesitated to add bets on regional units, seeing some of them as overbought technically. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday tracking gains elsewhere in Asia, with Thai shares climbing to a new 16-year high as better-than-expected bank earnings attracted buyers.