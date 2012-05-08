Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of International Reserves as at April 30, 2012 at 1700pm (0900). > Credit Bureau Malaysia Sdn Bhd signing ceremony with The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > DiGi.Com Bhd's AGM at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Telekom Malaysia Bhd holds AGM at TM Convention Centre, Menara TM, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Asia Strategy & Leadership Institute's public debate on "EU and Asean: Market First or People First?" at Renaissance Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > MMC Corp Bhd holds AGM at Crowne Plaza Mutiara Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). > Hitachi Data System introduces HUS at PLOY, G-02, Work@Clearwater, Changkat Semantan, Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur at 1130am (0330).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia's benchmark stock index lost 6.17 points or 0.39 percent on Monday, with property developer UEM Land Holdings Bhd and budget carrier AirAsia Bhd leading the fall. * Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis. * World markets took political upheaval in Europe largely in stride on Monday, a day after voters in Greece and France delivered strong mandates against austerity measures, with the euro recovering from sharp losses and local equity markets up. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on last-minute buying on Monday, reversing losses from an 8-week low as election results in Greece and France threatened to undermine austerity measures aimed at preventing the euro zone debt crisis from spreading. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's MMC plans to relist power unit in 2013-source > PREVIEW-Malaysia's April palm stocks likely hit one-year low > EM ASIA FX-European elections hit Asia FX, won leads losses > Asia Softs-Tokyo rubber above 300 yen; sugar premiums steady

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.58 0.04% 0.480 USD/JPY 79.89 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8751 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1637.56 -0.03% -0.540 US CRUDE 97.95 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 13008.53 -0.23% -29.74 ASIA ADRS 123.35 0.05% 0.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as the outcome of elections in Greece and France reignited worries about the euro zone debt crisis although some units were supported by caution over intervention by local foreign exchange authorities. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday with Singapore's sharemarket losing more than 2 percent as risk averse investors sent regional benchmark indices lower following elections in Europe and weak U.S. jobs data that signalled a tepid recovery.