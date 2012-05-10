Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of March 2012 Index of Industrial Production (IPI) at 1201pm (0401). > Malaysian Green Business Association, Malaysian Green Technology Corp and Taiwan Institute of Information Industry organising '2012 Green Technology Business' seminar at JW Marriott Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). > Mercedes-Benz launch of new C 63 AMG at Bangsar Shopping Complex, Bukit Bandaraya, Kuala Lumpur at 1045am, (0245).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index lost 5.70 points or 0.36 percent on Wednesday, dragged by shipping liner MISC Bhd and oil and gas engineering firm Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd. * U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session. * Global shares slid for a sixth day while safe-haven U.S. and German government debt rose on Wednesday as rising fears about the fragility of Spanish banks and a political impasse in Greece worsened fears about the euro zone debt crisis. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday as heightened political risk in Europe raised concerns about demand and deterred traders who remained sidelined ahead of a slew of industry data due to be released the following day. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > CapitaMalls, Sime Darby plan $163 mln mall in Malaysian capital > Aviva puts Malaysian business on block - sources > China grants five foreign investors licenses in April > Malaysia March exports down 0.1 pct on year, misses forecast > Louis Dreyfus asked to be Felda Global cornerstone - sources > FEATURE-Citizen backlash keeps Malaysia rare earth plant on hold > ANALYSIS-China gas reforms spark investment boom > Indonesia sees 2012 processed cocoa bean exports at 380,000 T > POLL-Malaysia c.bank expected to keep rate at 3.0 pct > US plans 10-month warship deployment to Singapore

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1354.58 -0.67% -9.140 USD/JPY 79.68 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8531 -- 0.027 SPOT GOLD 1589.19 -0.08% -1.260 US CRUDE 96.43 -0.39% -0.380 DOW JONES 12835.06 -0.75% -97.03 ASIA ADRS 121.23 -0.28% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday, with the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit briefly breaking through technical support, on worries that austerity moves Europe has taken to deal with its debt crisis could be derailed. * Southeast Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as Asian investors continued to worry over political disarray in Greece and the euro zone's debt problems. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 1.06 percent to a three-month low while Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 1.24 percent to its lowest in a month.