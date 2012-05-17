Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Malaysia's Sapura Kencana Petroleum Bhd debuts on the Malaysian bourse at 9.00am (0100). The merged entity of oil and gas services firms SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd and Kencana Petroleum Bhd is expected to rank among the top 30 listed Malaysian companies upon listing. > Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Bernard Dompok launches innovation oil palm investment scheme at JW Marriott Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). > AMMB Holdings Bhd to announce FY12 financial results at AmBank Group Building, Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur at 1515pm (0715). > JCY International Bhd holds media-cum-analysts' briefing on its second quarter results at Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 1645pm (0845).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 1.6 percent on Wednesday, led by sharp losses in independent power producer YTL Power and state-linked energy firm Tenaga. * U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone. * U.S. stocks and the euro slid on Wednesday on news that some Greek banks face emergency funding needs, while minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting showed U.S. economic prospects remain sobering. * Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled to their lowest in more than three months on Wednesday, as traders feared a prolonged political crisis in Greece could slow the global growth momentum and dampen commodity demand. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's MISC reports Q1 net loss of $151 mln > Fidelity, Value Partners among Felda cornerstones-source > Australia's IAG reviewing British insurance business > U.S. sees momentum in Asia-Pacific trade talks > ADNOC to finalise jet fuel term at higher premium -sources > Palm oil tumbles to 3-month low on Greece turmoil

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.8 -0.44% -5.860 USD/JPY 80.32 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7757 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1544.54 0.41% 6.240 US CRUDE 93.12 0.33% 0.310 DOW JONES 12598.55 -0.26% -33.45 ASIA ADRS 115.19 -1.66% -1.94 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies were battered on Wednesday, with the Malaysian ringgit having its worst day in more than six months, and regional units could weaken further as worries grow that Greece might exit from the euro zone. * Shares in Philippines and Malaysia suffered their biggest daily loss in seven months on Wednesday as equity markets in southeast Asia followed a broad global selloff, touched off by worries that the euro zone's debt crisis would worsen.