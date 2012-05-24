Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > The signing ceremony between Vasseti Datatech Bhd and Eastern Window Limited at the Concorde Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1015am (0215).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 8.54 points or 0.55 percent on Thursday, lifted by low-cost carrier AirAsia Bhd and national power provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd . * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the outlook for tech spending. * Global stocks eked out gains on T hursday while the euro fell as data suggested Europe's debt woes were spreading and worsening a global economic slowdown, adding to investor concerns about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Thursday on bargain hunting after a big sell-off the previous day, although gains were curbed as fears over the euro zone crisis dampened sentiment. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Myanmar must cope with protest, avoid violence - ASEAN chief > Malaysia's CIMB Q1 net profit climbs 10 pct ž > Malaysia's Genting gets nod for $636 mln bond deal > Malaysia's RHB, OSK get regulatory nod for merger > Soccer-Referee charged with match-fixing in Malaysian League > Maybank Kim Eng gets corporate finance license in HK > China sees higher rubber demand despite slowdown risks > TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: Malaysia growth slows in Q1 > Indonesia set to cap bank owners' stakes-sources > Thailand scraps plan to import 40,000 tonnes crude palm oil > Aviva adds S.Korea, Sri Lanka to Asia exit list-sources > Malaysia's Maybank Q1 net profit up 18.4 pct > Malaysia to sell 3.0 bln rgt govt bonds > Olympics-Lee needs 'miracle' to make London shuttle

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1320.68 0.14% 1.820 USD/JPY 79.6 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7792 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1555.89 -0.15% -2.360 US CRUDE 90.79 0.14% 0.130 DOW JONES 12529.75 0.27% 33.60 ASIA ADRS 112.63 -0.55% -0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday, with the South Korean touching a five-month low, as investors sought refuge in the greenback on mounting worries of a potential Greek exit from the euro zone. * Thai stocks bounced on the back of data showing strong lending growth for large-cap banks, but shares elsewhere in southeast Asia were mixed on Thursday as investors fretted over the wider impact of the euro zone's debt crisis.