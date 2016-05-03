KUALA LUMPUR May 3 Malaysia's Felda Group, the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, will withdraw certificates of environmentally sustainable operations from 58 of its processing mills, the company said on Tuesday.

Felda Group and its subsidiary Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd pulled the certificates that were granted by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) effective today. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)